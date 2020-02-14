Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Raised by B. Riley

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Digital Turbine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.75 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

APPS has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, November 25th. National Securities began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

Shares of APPS opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.36 million, a PE ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.57. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 30.89% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after buying an additional 940,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,546,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Digital Turbine by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 406,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Turbine by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 243,863 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

