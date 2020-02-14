National Retail Properties, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for National Retail Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 34,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 114,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.87%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

