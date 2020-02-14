Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

MOD stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $16.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $406.97 million, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.98 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 244,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CEO Thomas Andrew Burke purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $33,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

