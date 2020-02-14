Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($8.55) Per Share

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.55) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($9.05). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s FY2021 earnings at ($7.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.23.

NYSE BHVN opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1,264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $114,146.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $208,673.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,544 shares of company stock valued at $9,506,726 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

