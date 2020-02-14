Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report released on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cfra raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lions Gate Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.
About Lions Gate Entertainment
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.
