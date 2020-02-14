Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report released on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cfra raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lions Gate Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

LGF.A opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. Lions Gate Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

