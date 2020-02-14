Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) PT Raised to GBX 2,325 at Berenberg Bank

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,185 ($28.74) to GBX 2,325 ($30.58) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.68% from the company’s current price.

SN has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,898.50 ($24.97).

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,821 ($23.95) on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 1,417 ($18.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.29). The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,866.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,830.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

