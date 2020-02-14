Cranswick (LON:CWK) PT Raised to GBX 3,850

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,850 ($50.64) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CWK. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cranswick currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,410 ($44.86).

Get Cranswick alerts:

Shares of LON:CWK opened at GBX 3,790 ($49.86) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 2,454 ($32.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,842.50 ($50.55). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,491.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,123.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.