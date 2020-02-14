Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 250 ($3.29). Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GNC. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 254.29 ($3.34).

LON:GNC opened at GBX 242.90 ($3.20) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 250.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 236.46. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 183.35 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 323.20 ($4.25).

In other news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 154,249 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.12), for a total transaction of £365,570.13 ($480,886.78). Also, insider Helen Rose acquired 158 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £352.34 ($463.48).

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

