Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Price Target Raised to GBX 125 at Berenberg Bank

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAKK. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC lowered Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 151 ($1.99).

BAKK opened at GBX 138.60 ($1.82) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 124.58. Bakkavor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 172.60 ($2.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75. The firm has a market cap of $803.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24.

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

