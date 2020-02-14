Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RDSA. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oddo Securities cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,686.30 ($35.34).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDSA stock opened at GBX 1,941.20 ($25.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,167.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,273.76. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.95.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.