Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 3,125 ($41.11) price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,936.82 ($38.63).

Shares of LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,633 ($34.64) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,640.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,432.30. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion and a PE ratio of 23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

In other news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total transaction of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

