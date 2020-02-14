NEXT (LON:NXT) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NXT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,400 ($84.19) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 7,050 ($92.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered NEXT to a “sector performer” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,717.80 ($88.37).

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 6,978 ($91.79) on Wednesday. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 4,703 ($61.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,958.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,495.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

