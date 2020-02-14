Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Medley Capital Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed investment company. Medley Capital Corporation’s objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held small and middle market companies to help these companies fund acquisitions, growth or refinancing. Their portfolio will generally consist of first lien senior secured loans, and, to a lesser extent, second lien secured loans. In many of their investments, they will get warrants or other equity participation features which they believe will increase the total investment returns. “

Shares of NYSE MCC opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Medley Capital has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $116.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 207.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Analysts predict that Medley Capital will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,608. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medley Capital during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medley Capital during the third quarter worth $177,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medley Capital during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medley Capital by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 98,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in Medley Capital during the third quarter worth $800,000. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Medley Capital Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

