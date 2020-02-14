Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “
Ramaco Resources stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $131.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.13. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $7.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.
Featured Story: Growth Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ramaco Resources (METC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.