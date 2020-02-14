Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $131.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.13. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $7.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 40.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 121,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 19.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 77,931 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 483,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 135.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

