Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Premier Miton Group stock opened at GBX 163 ($2.14) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.41. The stock has a market cap of $257.40 million and a P/E ratio of 15.67. Premier Miton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 192 ($2.53).

In related news, insider Robert Charles Lumsden Colthorpe acquired 10,000 shares of Premier Miton Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($20,520.92).

