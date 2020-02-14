Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Premier Miton Group stock opened at GBX 163 ($2.14) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.41. The stock has a market cap of $257.40 million and a P/E ratio of 15.67. Premier Miton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 192 ($2.53).

In related news, insider Robert Charles Lumsden Colthorpe acquired 10,000 shares of Premier Miton Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($20,520.92).

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Smith & Nephew PT Raised to GBX 2,325 at Berenberg Bank
Smith & Nephew PT Raised to GBX 2,325 at Berenberg Bank
Cranswick PT Raised to GBX 3,850
Cranswick PT Raised to GBX 3,850
Greencore Group Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank
Greencore Group Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank
Bakkavor Group Price Target Raised to GBX 125 at Berenberg Bank
Bakkavor Group Price Target Raised to GBX 125 at Berenberg Bank
Royal Dutch Shell Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC
Royal Dutch Shell Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC
Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Associated British Foods
Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Associated British Foods


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report