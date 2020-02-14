Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $367.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $321.00 to $367.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $342.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.13 and a 200 day moving average of $349.12. The stock has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after acquiring an additional 222,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after acquiring an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $872,278,000 after acquiring an additional 108,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

