Barclays Boosts TUI (LON:TUI) Price Target to GBX 930

TUI (LON:TUI) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 930 ($12.23) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.06% from the stock’s previous close.

TUI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TUI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC raised TUI to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded TUI to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TUI in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,016.43 ($13.37).

Shares of LON:TUI opened at GBX 902.40 ($11.87) on Wednesday. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,212.50 ($15.95). The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 893.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 922.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

