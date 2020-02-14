Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) PT Lowered to GBX 250

Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Scapa Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

LON:SCPA opened at GBX 194 ($2.55) on Wednesday. Scapa Group has a twelve month low of GBX 145 ($1.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 404 ($5.31). The company has a market cap of $301.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 257.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 233.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61.

Scapa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. It offers aluminum foil, acrylic foam, barnier system, cable wrapping, cloth, double sided and transfer, double and single sided foam, foam plate mounting, heatseal, packaging, paper masking, PIB sheeting, polyethylene, PVC, self-amalgamating, and specialist film tapes, as well as resins and putties.

