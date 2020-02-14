Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,200 ($107.87) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($110.50) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,626 ($100.32) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The firm has a market cap of $100.07 billion and a PE ratio of 47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,668.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,328.85.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

