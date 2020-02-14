MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MEIP. ValuEngine upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $232.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.73. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $3.41.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 70.99% and a negative net margin of 825.55%. Equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold acquired 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,170.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $75,075 over the last ninety days. 4.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,985,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 142,629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.