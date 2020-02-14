Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

LXRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gabelli downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. G.Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $342.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 119,611 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 398,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 204,345 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

