Critical Survey: UPD (OTCMKTS:UPDC) & Allied Esports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AESE)

UPD (OTCMKTS:UPDC) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of UPD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares UPD and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UPD N/A N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -28.14% -3.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UPD and Allied Esports Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UPD 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.68%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than UPD.

Risk & Volatility

UPD has a beta of -1.45, suggesting that its share price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UPD and Allied Esports Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UPD N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment N/A N/A $1.14 million ($0.15) -17.67

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats UPD on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UPD

As of December 31, 2017, UPD Holding Corp. was acquired by Record STREET Brewing Company, in a reverse merger transaction. UPD Holding Corp. focuses on providing blend meal replacements, dietary specialty foods, and nutraceuticals. It intends to offer Catalyst, which provides essential vitamins and plant compounds that are necessary to aid in metabolic functions; Mini-Meal that offers the essential whey protein isolate intake; Multi-Pro, which provides essential broad-spectrum vitamins and minerals; and BittX that is used to reform the body's disposition toward bitter foods. The company was formerly known as Esio Water & Beverage Development Corp. and changed its name to UPD Holding Corp. in December 2015. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Reno, Nevada. As of December 31, 2017, UPD Holding Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Record STREET Brewing Company.

