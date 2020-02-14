Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ichor (ICHR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ: ICHR) recently:

2/12/2020 – Ichor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

2/6/2020 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Ichor was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

1/28/2020 – Ichor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/21/2020 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Ichor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

1/14/2020 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2020 – Ichor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2020 – Ichor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

1/3/2020 – Ichor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research to $34.25.

Shares of ICHR opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $835.69 million, a PE ratio of 80.11 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 986,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after buying an additional 771,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ichor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ichor by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 108,670 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,456,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

