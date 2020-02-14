Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $105,445.44. Also, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 111,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9,401.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

