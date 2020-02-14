GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.45 Million

Equities analysts expect GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) to announce $87.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.00 million and the highest is $91.67 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit posted sales of $86.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full-year sales of $345.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $323.00 million to $378.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $332.49 million, with estimates ranging from $299.86 million to $367.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners LP Unit.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOP. Evercore ISI cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. GasLog Partners LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $247.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 42.82%. This is a boost from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

