Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $381.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to announce $381.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $390.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $372.89 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $290.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,575,000 after purchasing an additional 569,836 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,181,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,036,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,270,000 after purchasing an additional 638,902 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 414,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,003,000 after purchasing an additional 71,521 shares during the period.

GTLS opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.67. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $95.66.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

