ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

ANIP stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.15 million, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.98. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 667.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

