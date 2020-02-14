Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.32 Million

Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report $51.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.23 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $52.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $207.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.40 million to $207.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $213.12 million, with estimates ranging from $211.33 million to $214.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $38,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter worth $2,549,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 222,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares during the period. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $57.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $821.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.40.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

