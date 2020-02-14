GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPRK. Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Itau Unibanco raised GeoPark to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.56. GeoPark has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $22.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 396,127 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,733,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after buying an additional 333,461 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,069,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after buying an additional 205,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 467,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

