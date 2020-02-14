UBS Group Reiterates €76.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DHER. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.60 ($73.95) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.05 ($75.64).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER stock opened at €80.00 ($93.02) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €31.26 ($36.35) and a 1 year high of €72.18 ($83.93). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €70.44 and its 200-day moving average is €51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.