Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €77.90 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €77.90 ($90.58) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €65.05 ($75.64).

ETR DHER opened at €80.00 ($93.02) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €70.44 and its 200 day moving average is €51.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €31.26 ($36.35) and a 12 month high of €72.18 ($83.93). The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion and a PE ratio of 27.80.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

