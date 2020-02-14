Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) a €41.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €43.10 ($50.12) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Deutsche Beteiligungs stock opened at €41.50 ($48.26) on Tuesday. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 52 week low of €29.80 ($34.65) and a 52 week high of €41.95 ($48.78). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €39.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.13. The firm has a market cap of $624.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

