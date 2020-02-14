Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DAI. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €49.61 ($57.69).

DAI opened at €43.25 ($50.28) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43. Daimler has a 52 week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52 week high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

