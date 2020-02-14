Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €47.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €49.61 ($57.69).

ETR DAI opened at €43.25 ($50.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.34. Daimler has a twelve month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a twelve month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

