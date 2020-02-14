Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) PT Set at €52.00 by Warburg Research

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) has been given a €52.00 ($60.47) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.25 ($61.92).

Bertrandt stock opened at €52.20 ($60.70) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82. Bertrandt has a 12-month low of €39.60 ($46.05) and a 12-month high of €67.00 ($77.91). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €54.10 and its 200 day moving average is €51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $526.97 million and a PE ratio of 13.51.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

