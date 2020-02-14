Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €68.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.50 ($77.33) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €65.31 ($75.94).

ETR:BAS opened at €62.68 ($72.88) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. Basf has a one year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a one year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

