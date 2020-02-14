Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €40.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on 1COV. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.83 ($52.13).

Shares of 1COV opened at €38.94 ($45.28) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €40.07 and a 200-day moving average of €42.15. Covestro has a one year low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a one year high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

