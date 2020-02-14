Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €145.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €127.69 ($148.47).

Shares of FRA SIE opened at €107.16 ($124.60) on Monday. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($155.10). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €114.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €105.65.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

