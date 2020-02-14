Short Interest in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Grows By 27.9%

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 7,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $1,285,338.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 333.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on TD Ameritrade from $57.00 to $53.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Gabelli downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $49.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TD Ameritrade has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

