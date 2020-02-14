Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $65.48 and last traded at $64.97, with a volume of 701220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.45.

The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12.

Applied Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

