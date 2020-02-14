G.Research Weighs in on National-Oilwell Varco, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. G.Research analyst S. Wong now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. G.Research also issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

NOV stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,518,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,043,000 after buying an additional 130,543 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at $4,848,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,010,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $526,310,000 after buying an additional 2,965,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

