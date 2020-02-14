FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLCLY. ValuEngine cut ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OLCLY opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

About ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

