Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Gold, Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – B. Riley reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $104.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.83. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $138.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $3,676,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $653,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

