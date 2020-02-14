FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Cae Inc Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CAE)

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$923.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million.

CAE has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.38.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.14. CAE has a 52 week low of C$27.32 and a 52 week high of C$42.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a PE ratio of 30.54.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

