Jefferies Financial Group Comments on VOESTALPINE AG/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a report released on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.13. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About VOESTALPINE AG/ADR

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

