Jefferies Financial Group Comments on VOESTALPINE AG/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a report released on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.13. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About VOESTALPINE AG/ADR

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Grows By 27.9%
Short Interest in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Grows By 27.9%
Applied Materials Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Applied Materials Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
G.Research Weighs in on National-Oilwell Varco, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
G.Research Weighs in on National-Oilwell Varco, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Gold, Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Gold, Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Cae Inc Issued By Raymond James
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Cae Inc Issued By Raymond James


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report