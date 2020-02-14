DA Davidson Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canada Goose in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Canada Goose’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,128,000 after buying an additional 3,514,101 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,224,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Canada Goose by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,461,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,480 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,653,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Canada Goose by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,520,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,843,000 after purchasing an additional 215,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.