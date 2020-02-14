Short Interest in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Expands By 28.2%

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,900 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 316,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Check Cap stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. Check Cap has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHEK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

