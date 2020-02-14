Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 53,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $17,471,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

SLGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sol Gel Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ SLGL opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. Sol Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $200.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 223.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.98%. The company had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

