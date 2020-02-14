Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Short Interest Up 26.8% in January

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the January 15th total of 65,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of UTL opened at $64.50 on Friday. Unitil has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $64.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Unitil by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Unitil by 267.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,969 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Unitil by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Unitil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

