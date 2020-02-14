Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Short Interest Up 26.8% in January

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the January 15th total of 65,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of UTL opened at $64.50 on Friday. Unitil has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $64.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Unitil by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Unitil by 267.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,969 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Unitil by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Unitil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Grows By 27.9%
Short Interest in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Grows By 27.9%
Applied Materials Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Applied Materials Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
G.Research Weighs in on National-Oilwell Varco, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
G.Research Weighs in on National-Oilwell Varco, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Gold, Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Gold, Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Cae Inc Issued By Raymond James
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Cae Inc Issued By Raymond James


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report