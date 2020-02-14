Short Interest in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Grows By 26.5%

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the January 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after buying an additional 376,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KURA opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.29 and a current ratio of 19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $568.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.53. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

